FTSE Russell To Launch Indicative Digital Assets Index

- New indicative index designed to test and evaluate a benchmark for Digital Assets Market
- Will help increase awareness and transparency of Digital Assets Market
- VWAP pricing available on 100 most actively traded digital assets. Only vetted digital exchanges used and pricing quality screens applied
- Index produced in association with DAR Data Services (DAR)
FTSE Russell, the global index, analytics and data provider, in association with DAR Data Services (DAR), have announced their intention to launch a new indicative FTSE Digital Assets Index. The indicative index will be used to evaluate and test a benchmark for the most actively traded digital assets. It will also help assist in the establishment of new industry standards for the digital assets market, in consultation with market participants.
The indicative index, which will be available to registered users, will be calculated every 15 seconds, 24x7 with data sourced from selected digital exchanges vetted and approved by DAR. FTSE Russell will also provide a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for all 100 constituent digital assets. The VWAPs will be calculated by DAR, taking raw prices from the vetted exchanges and quality screened to remove erroneous and outlying prices prior to publication.
Mark Makepeace, Non-Executive Chairman, Information Services Division, London Stock Exchange Group said:
“Digital assets are a fast-growing segment of the market and we are delighted to be working with DAR. The new indicative FTSE Digital Assets Index will help the market evaluate a benchmark and assist in the creation of industry standards. It will also offer much needed transparency and create greater awareness for investors interested in this new asset class.”
Doug Schwenk, Chairman of DAR Data Services commented:
“DAR is a recognised expert in this new and rapidly evolving market. The FTSE DDS Digital Assets Reference Price takes trade prices from select vetted digital exchanges worldwide. Using data science and a robust methodology, we can create a clean price for potential future use by participants of this market.”
The Digital Assets Market includes exchanges and trading venues that trade cryptocurrencies, digital tokens and coins. We will establish an Advisory Group to help define assets eligible for index inclusion and publish these in due course. The FTSE Russell Digital Asset Index will be designed to capture the essence of this dynamic market and will provide a framework for much greater research and understanding of this new asset class.