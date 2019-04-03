FTSE Russell Appoints New Canada Country Head

- Paul Bowes appointed Country Head, FTSE Russell Canada
- Will lead business development, partnering with clients and key stakeholders
- Brings a wealth of experience across fixed income and equity capital markets, indices and derivatives
FTSE Russell today announced the appointment of Paul Bowes as Country Head, FTSE Russell Canada. In this newly created role, Bowes will be responsible for further developing FTSE Russell Canada’s leadership in fixed income market data while expanding its capabilities in multi-asset benchmarks and index-based derivatives. He will oversee the Toronto-based team and will partner with key stakeholders in Canada including clients, regulators and business partners. Paul is based in Toronto and will report to Waqas Samad, CEO of FTSE Russell and Group Director, Information Services at London Stock Exchange Group.
Bowes joins FTSE Russell from Refinitiv, formerly the financial business of Thomson Reuters. Paul spent the past 17 years at Thomson Reuters in increasingly senior management roles based in London, New York and Toronto. Most recently he was London based Director of Benchmarks responsible for fixed income indices and benchmarks including leading the Administration of the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR). Prior to Thomson Reuters, he was a member of the Executive of the Toronto Stock Exchange responsible for equity markets. Paul is a native of Ontario with a BSc from Queen's University and MBA from the University of Western Ontario.
Waqas Samad, CEO, FTSE Russell and Group Director Information Services Division, London Stock Exchange Group, said:
“I am excited to have Paul join us to help lead our FTSE Russell business in Canada to the next level of growth by fostering a greater sense of partnership with our wide range of Canadian clients. He brings a wealth of experience across fixed income and equity capital markets, indexes and derivatives. He will also be able to draw on his unique combination of local and global markets perspective and experience. In leading our team in Canada, Paul will ensure that we are delivering the best of FTSE Russell’s global capabilities to support the Canadian investment community.”
Paul Bowes, Country Head, FTSE Russell Canada, said:
“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to join a long-term leader in the Canadian investment community with the potential to grow and expand our influence and client relationships in the years to come. Our highly experienced local team in Canada can draw on the extensive global multi-asset capability of FTSE Russell. I am looking forward to returning to Toronto and working with our clients and key stakeholders across the Canadian investment community.”
FTSE Russell has a long heritage in the Canadian market, with the FTSE Canada Fixed Income Indexes begun over 40 years ago. In addition to the FTSE Canada Fixed Income Indexes, including the widely followed FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, FTSE Bond Analytics (formerly PC Bond Analytics) has been the market leader in fixed income portfolio management software in Canada since 1985. In addition, FTSE Russell’s recent acquisition of The Yield Book and Citi Fixed Income Indices added coverage of the government, agency, corporate, securitised, emerging markets and high yield sectors in all major global markets including the widely followed World Government Bond Index (WGBI).
FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used by institutional and retail investors globally and more than $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to its indexes. More information on FTSE Canada can be found on the FTSE Russell website.