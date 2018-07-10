FTSE Russell Appoints Latin America Regional Lead To Enhance Its Presence

FTSE Russell today announced that Jesus Togno has joined the firm to lead business development and client relationships in Latin America. Based in the firm’s Mexico City office, Togno will focus on managing and growing relationships across the region for FTSE Russell indexes, data, market information and tools.
Brian Rosenberg – Managing Director, Head of Americas Sales, FTSE Russell:
“FTSE Russell is focused on growing the business in Latin America, and we are pleased to have Jesus lead our efforts in the region. His industry and market knowledge, along with strong client relationship management experience, will be highly valuable as we expand our business in the region.”
Togno brings a strong mix of industry and regional experience to FTSE Russell. He spent eight years at global index provider MSCI, where he was VP of MSCI’s equity index business for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean and, before this, was the head of Americas index client service.
He started his career in strategic planning and process engineering roles in the Mexican manufacturing industry, and has more than a decade of experience in strategic planning and business development. Togno received an MBA from Universidad Virtual Tec de Monterrey in Mexico.
Jesus Togno – Regional Director, Latin America, FTSE Russell:
“As a global index provider, FTSE Russell offers clients in Latin America a breadth of resources and expertise. This is an attractive opportunity to build upon FTSE Russell’s strong presence in the region and identify additional ways to grow the business, working closely with clients and partners on the ground.”