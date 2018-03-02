FTSE Russell Announces 2018 Russell US Indexes Reconstitution Schedule

FTSE Russell yesterday announced the 2018 schedule for the annual reconstitution of its Russell US Indexes. The reconstitution process, closely watched by market participants, is designed to capture and reflect market shifts that have occurred in the past year to ensure investors continue to have the most accurate US equity market benchmarks.
Rolf Agather, managing director of North America research, FTSE Russell, said:
“Annual Russell reconstitution is a critical time for our widely followed US indexes, particularly the US large-cap Russell 1000 Index and US small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the Russell growth and value indexes. This event and related adjustments essentially redefines, refreshes and recasts the entire Russell US family of indexes for the next 12 months and helps our clients re-evaluate the equity landscape with a fresh perspective. Such a complex undertaking by our index teams requires our full commitment to operational excellence.”
Performed since the Russell US indexes were introduced in 1984, Russell reconstitution fully realigns the indexes to ensure that they continue to accurately reflect the US equity markets. Russell index updates reflect changes in market capitalization, sector composition, company rankings and style orientation for the last year.
With approximately $8.5 trillion tracking the Russell US Indexes as of December 31, 2016, Russell reconstitution is a notable event for US equity investors. The 2018 Russell US Index reconstitution schedule is as follows:
-
May 11 – “rank day” – Russell US Index membership eligibility for 2018 reconstitution determined from constituent market capitalization at market close.
-
June 8 – preliminary US index add & delete lists posted to the FTSE Russell website after 6:00 PM US eastern time.
-
June 15 & 22 – updated US index add & delete lists posted to the FTSE Russell website after 6:00 PM US eastern time.
-
June 22 – reconstitution is final after equity markets close.
-
June 25 – equity markets open with newly reconstituted Russell US Indexes.
FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used by institutional and retail investors globally and more than $15 trillion is currently benchmarked to its indexes. Other examples of leading index reconstitution methodology for FTSE Russell include the FTSE Global Equity Index Series and FTSE UK Index Series quarterly reviews, which happened earlier this week, and the FTSE Annual Country Classification Review for global markets, which concludes each year in September.
A full summary of planned updates along with background information on reconstitution can be found on the reconstitution home page on ftserussell.com.