FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Up 10.7% In Q2 2019, Up 4.3% In June, Up 15.3% Over 12 Months, Sets New Closing All-Time High

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index gained 10.7 % (on a capital return basis) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Year-to-date, the Index has increased 15.6%.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index And The FTSE All-World Index Performance Since 17 August 2001 (USD Capital Return)
The Index, which aims to reflect market sentiment and is a key indicator of exchanges performance closed at 57,104.85 on 28 June 2019, up from 54,731.15 on 31 May 2019, a rise of 4.3%.
Indications of a slowing global economy, as well as, signs of a slowdown in US GDP headlined economic news during the quarter. Twenty-three of the index's twenty-nine components posted gains during Q2.
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said:
"Exchange groups were mostly upbeat in the second quarter of 2019. The continuing off/on China-US trade war and Brexit uncertainty may yet have a dampening impact on financial markets. The EU's dispute with Switzerland over the terms of access to their respective share-trading markets, which brought the trading of Swiss stocks on European exchanges to a halt may be viewed as a dress rehearsal for a no-deal Brexit."
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer in June by capital returns in US dollars was Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing with a 11 per cent increase in share price from 31 May 2019 to 28 June 2019. The next best performers were Warsaw Stock Exchange with a 10.7 per cent increase and Australia's ASX with a 10.1 per cent increase over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer in June by capital returns in US dollars was Spain's Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles with a 6.4 per cent decrease in share price from 31 May 2019 to 28 June 2019. This was followed by Cboe Global Markets with a 4.5 per cent decline and Nairobi Securities Exchange with a 4.1 per cent decrease over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose by 10.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 as opposed to a rise of 4.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 and a fall of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2018.
In Q2 2019, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was Euronext with a 19.5 per cent increase in share price from 29 March 2019 to 28 June 2019. The next two best performers were Brazil's B3 SA with an 18.4 per cent increase and CME Group with a 17.9 per cent increase.
In Q2 2019, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was Spain's Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles with a 12.4 per cent decrease in share price from 9 March 2019 to 28 June 2019. The next two worst performers at the bottom of the table were Japan Exchange Group with a 10.9 per cent decrease and the Nairobi Securities Exchange with a 10.8 per cent decrease.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index set a new closing all-time high record of 57,979.76 on 28 June 2019.
1 Year Constituent Performance (USD Capital Returns)
1 Year Excess Capital Returns Against The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index (USD Capital Return)
1 Year Performance Chart Of The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index (USD Capital Return)
Click here to download June's performance report, including the quarterly analysis.
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.
|
July 2014
|
3.1%
|
August 2014
|
2.3%
|
September 2014
|
-3.6%
|
October 2014
|
2.8%
|
November 2014
|
2.5%
|
December 2014
|
-0.5%
|
January 2015
|
-1.0%
|
February 2015
|
8.5%
|
March 2015
|
0.0%
|
April 2015
|
10.7%
|
May 2015
|
0.1%
|
June 2015
|
-3.2%
|
July 2015
|
-2.7%
|
August 2015
|
-5.3%
|
September 2015
|
-2.1%
|
October 2015
|
7.6%
|
November 2015
|
0.4%
|
December 2015
|
-2.2%
|
January 2016
|
-4,7%
|
February 2016
|
-0.7%
|
March 2016
|
6.7%
|
April 2016
|
0.4%
|
May 2016
|
1.8%
|
June 2016
|
-2.2%
|
July 2016
|
5.3%
|
August 2016
|
2.3%
|
September 2016
|
-1.6%
|
October 2016
|
-1.6%
|
November 2016
|
2.1%
|
December 2016
|
0.1%
|
January 2017
|
6.0%
|
February 2017
|
-0.8%
|
March 2017
|
1.4%
|
April 2017
|
0.8%
|
May 2017
|
1.6%
|
June 2017
|
5.6%
|
July 2017
|
2.7%
|
August 2017
|
0.3%
|
September 2017
|
3.6%
|
October 2017
|
-0.7%
|
November 2017
|
6.4%
|
December 2017
|
-0.7%
|
January 2018
|
10%
|
February 2018
|
-0.5%
|
March 2018
|
-1.6%
|
April 2018
|
-1.0%
|
May 2018
|
-1.5%
|
June 2018
|
-0.8%
|
July 2018
|
-0.7%
|
August 2018
|
2.4%
|
September 2018
|
-1.7%
|
October 2018
|
1.0%
|
November 2018
|
3.1%
|
December 2018
|
-4.2%
|
January 2019
|
5.4%
|
February 2019
|
1.7%
|
March 2019
|
-2.6%
|
April 2019
|
4.6%
|
May 2019
|
1.5%
|
June 2019
|
4.3%
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 29 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- Bolsa y Mercado Espanoles
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
- Zagreb Stock Exchange
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.