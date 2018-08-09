FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Drifts Lower As Trade War Concerns Weigh

Trade conflict between the United States and other major trading partners has roiled financial markets which have experienced volatility following significant corrections.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, which aims to reflect market sentiment and is a key indicator of exchanges performance closed at 49,178.69 on 31 July 2018.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was the Multi Commodity Exchange of India with a 20.5 per cent increase in share price from 29 June 2018 to 31 July 2018. The next best performer was Brazil’s B3 SA with a 19.1 per cent increase, followed by Mexico’s Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV with a 12.3 per cent increase over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was Cboe Global Markets. with a 6.7 per cent decrease in share price from 29 June 2018 to 31 July 2018. This was followed by India’s BSE with a 5.6 per cent decline and the Moscow Exchange with a 4.7 per cent decrease over the same period.
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and also Co-founder of the Index said:
“Escalating US/China trade tensions and geopolitical risk continue to weigh heavily on financial markets which have experienced low trading volumes. Prominent among the casualties is the Cboe Global Markets. The fear index, the Cboe Volatility Index, slumped more than 20% in July and Cboe Global Markets has lost more than 20% of its market value since February.”
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
|
July 2014
|
3.1%
|
August 2014
|
2.3%
|
September 2014
|
-3.6%
|
October 2014
|
2.8%
|
November 2014
|
2.5%
|
December 2014
|
-0.5%
|
January 2015
|
-1.0%
|
February 2015
|
8.5%
|
March 2015
|
0.0%
|
April 2015
|
10.7%
|
May 2015
|
0.1%
|
June 2015
|
-3.2%
|
July 2015
|
-2.7%
|
August 2015
|
-5.3%
|
September 2015
|
-2.1%
|
October 2015
|
7.6%
|
November 2015
|
0.4%
|
December 2015
|
-2.2%
|
January 2016
|
-4,7%
|
February 2016
|
-0.7%
|
March 2016
|
6.7%
|
April 2016
|
0.4%
|
May 2016
|
1.8%
|
June 2016
|
-2.2%
|
July 2016
|
5.3%
|
August 2016
|
2.3%
|
September 2016
|
-1.6%
|
October 2016
|
-1.6%
|
November 2016
|
2.1%
|
December 2016
|
0.1%
|
January 2017
|
6.0%
|
February 2017
|
-0.8%
|
March 2017
|
1.4%
|
April 2017
|
0.8%
|
May 2017
|
1.6%
|
June 2017
|
5.6%
|
July 2017
|
2.7%
|
August 2017
|
0.3%
|
September 2017
|
3.6%
|
October 2017
|
-0.7%
|
November 2017
|
6.4%
|
December 2017
|
-0.7%
|
January 2018
|
10%
|
February 2018
|
-0.5%
|
March 2018
|
-1.6%
|
April 2018
|
-1.0%
|
May 2018
|
-1.5%
|
June 2018
|
-0.8%
|
July 2018
|
-0.7%
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 28 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- Bolsa y Mercado Espanoles
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
