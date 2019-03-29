FTSE Equity Country Classification - March 2019 Interim Update

The March 2019 FTSE Equity Country Classification Interim Update has been published.
An Interim Update of the markets placed on the FTSE Watch List is provided for the purposes of keeping investors fully informed on their current status. The Watch List comprises markets under consideration for a possible change in classification between Developed, Advanced Emerging, Secondary Emerging and Frontier market status.
Please click on the following link to view the Interim Update: https://www.ftse.com/products/downloads/FTSE_Interim_Country_Classification_Review_2019.pdf
The updated FTSE Quality of Markets Assessment Matrix is available here: https://www.ftse.com/products/indices/country-classification
The technical notice setting out the next steps for the inclusion of Saudi Arabian securities in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series is available here: https://www.ftse.com/products/index- notices/home/getnotice/?id=2592464
For further information on the FTSE Equity Country Classification process visit: https://www.ftse.com/products/downloads/FTSE_Equity_Country_Classification_Paper.pdf