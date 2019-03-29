 Skip to main Content
FTSE Equity Country Classification - March 2019 Interim Update

Date 29/03/2019

The March 2019 FTSE Equity Country Classification Interim Update has been published.

An Interim Update of the markets placed on the FTSE Watch List is provided for the purposes of keeping investors fully informed on their current status. The Watch List comprises markets under consideration for a possible change in classification between Developed, Advanced Emerging, Secondary Emerging and Frontier market status.

Please click on the following link to view the Interim Update: https://www.ftse.com/products/downloads/FTSE_Interim_Country_Classification_Review_2019.pdf

The updated FTSE Quality of Markets Assessment Matrix is available here: https://www.ftse.com/products/indices/country-classification

The technical notice setting out the next steps for the inclusion of Saudi Arabian securities in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series is available here: https://www.ftse.com/products/index- notices/home/getnotice/?id=2592464

For further information on the FTSE Equity Country Classification process visit: https://www.ftse.com/products/downloads/FTSE_Equity_Country_Classification_Paper.pdf