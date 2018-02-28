- Two additions to the FTSE China A50 Index in this review period
- Three additions to the FTSE China 50 Index
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, has today announced the results of the FTSE China Index Series quarterly review. Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai and Anhui Conch Cement will be added to the FTSE China A50 Index and, as a result, GF Securities and Huatai Securities will be deleted from the index. In the FTSE China 50 Index, China Molybdenum, Sunny Optical Technology Group and Longfor Properties, will be added in this review period with China Cinda Asset Management, China Galaxy Securities and Metallurgical Corp. of China being deleted.
The full FTSE China Index Series is reviewed in accordance with the index ground rules.
FTSE China indexes are widely regarded as a leading measure of the China equities market by domestic and international investors. Nearly 60% of Assets under Management (AuM) in globally issued China Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) track a FTSE China index.
The FTSE China A50 Index represents the 50 largest A-Share companies in China and is tracked by both domestic investors and internationally through a range of QFII investment portfolios.
The FTSE China 50 Index is a tradable index which captures the largest investable Chinese stocks (H Shares, P Chips and Red Chips) listed on the Hong Kong Exchange.
Several changes were also made to other indexes in the comprehensive FTSE China Index Series which consists of over 260 indexes covering A Shares, B Shares, H Shares, Red Chips, P Chips, Hong Kong stocks and Bonds. Full details of all inclusions and exclusions for the FTSE China Index Series can be obtained here
All changes from this review will be made effective from start of trading on Monday, 19 March 2018.
More information about the FTSE China Index Series including index rules governing the series is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/china.