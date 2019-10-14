FSB Updates On Market Fragmentation Work

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today published an update on its work on market fragmentation. The update has been delivered to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors for their meeting in Washington D.C. later this this week.
In its June report on market fragmentation, the FSB identified four areas for further work to address market fragmentation: (i) deference; (ii) pre-positioning of capital and liquidity; (iii) regulatory and supervisory coordination and information-sharing; and (iv) market fragmentation as part of the evaluation of reforms, starting with the FSB’s ongoing “too-big-to-fail” evaluation.
Since the June 2019 Osaka G20 Summit, the FSB, in collaboration with the standard-setting bodies, have identified steps to be taken in each of these four areas. The update provides information on current plans, and steps already taken, to implement the work in the four areas.
