Financial Stability Board Launches Survey On Infrastructure Financing As Part Of Its Efforts To Evaluate The Impact Of G20 Regulatory Reforms

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) launches a voluntary survey on the trends, drivers, and potential effects of regulatory reforms on infrastructure financing, and invites relevant institutions to participate.
The survey is an important part of the FSB’s ongoing work to evaluate the effects of the G20 regulatory reforms on infrastructure financing. This evaluation is part of the FSB’s examination of the effects of the G20 regulatory reforms on financial intermediation, carried out under the FSB’s evaluation framework.
The survey seeks feedback from firms and institutions that are actively involved in infrastructure financing by providing investments and sponsorship, insurance against financial and non-financial risks and advice on transactions.
The survey seeks first-hand information from experienced market participants on recent and expected trends in infrastructure finance; on the relevant drivers of these trends; on the extent to which G20 financial regulatory reforms agreed post-crisis have influenced the cost and availability of financing for infrastructure; and on how significant regulations compare to other factors, such as the macro-economic environment.
A final report on financing of infrastructure investment will published in advance of the G20 Leader’s Summit in Buenos Aires by end-November 2018.
Survey responses should be submitted by 6 April 2018.
Background
Consistent with the FSB post-implementation evaluation framework, the analysis will consider the effects of G20 financial regulatory reforms for which implementation is completed or well underway.
