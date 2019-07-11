FSB: Cyber Incident Response And Recovery: Survey Of Industry Practices

The FSB is developing a toolkit of effective practices relating to a financial institution’s response to, and recovery from, a cyber incident. The toolkit aims to provide financial institutions and authorities with a set of effective practices and will be based on the shared experience and diversity of perspectives gathered by the FSB, including through responses to its survey of industry practices.
This survey is a key element of the FSB’s outreach strategy with external stakeholders to gather views on effective practices relating to financial institutions’ response to, and recovery from, a cyber incident. The development of the toolkit will also be informed by a review of publicly available documents on how firms have responded to and recovered from past cyber incidents and a stocktake of relevant publicly released guidance issued by national authorities and international organisations.
The survey closes on Wednesday, 28 August.