Frequentis AG Share Subscription Launched On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Price range at 18 to 21 Euro / IPO planned for 14 May
The stock subscription for the IPO of Frequentis AG (ISIN: ATFREQUENT09) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange started today. The company is planning a listing in the General Standard. The subscription is expected to last until 8 May. The price range for the offered shares has been set at 18 to 21 Euro per share. The first trading day will be 14 May.
According to its own information, the Austrian company Frequentis AG is an international provider of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks. Its customers include civil and military air traffic control, air defence, police, fire brigades, rescue services, shipping and rail industries. Frequentis has a network of branches, subsidiaries and local representatives in over 50 countries worldwide. Frequentis’ products and solutions can be found in over 140 countries.
More information on share subscriptions via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange can be found at boerse-frankfurt.de/aktien-zeichnen (in German only).