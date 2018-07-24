French Tech Star Navya Lists On Euronext - Around €38 Million Raised - Market Capitalisation €190 Million

Euronext today welcomed Navya, the French leader in autonomous vehicles and smart shared mobility solutions, to its Paris’ market.
Navya is a pioneer and specialist in driverless vehicles, offering a unique combination of cutting-edge robotic, digital and automotive technologies. Since 2015 it has created, developed, manufactured and deployed a range of shared electric mobility solutions that includes two vehicles, the Autonom Shuttle and the Autonom Cab driverless taxi, plus related services. All Navya vehicles are designed, developed and manufactured at the company’s two production sites in Vénissieux (near Lyon in France) and Saline (Michigan, USA). It has over 200 employees, including 61 working in Research & Development.
Navya (ticker code: NAVYA) made its market debut on 24 July 2018 through the admission to trading of the 27,161,283 shares making up its capital, including, 5,377,143 new shares issued through a Global Offering.[1]
The offering price was set at €7.00 per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was €190 million, and the operation raised around €38 million.
At the listing ceremony, Christophe Sapet, Chairman of the managing board of Navya stated: “I’m delighted to announce that our initial public offering – a defining moment in Navya’s development – has been completed successfully on Euronext Paris. It will enable Navya to maintain our technological leadership, expand our organization and invest in strategic adjacent markets. Navya’s IPO will allow us to build on our current strong base and develop our leadership in autonomous vehicles around the world. We wish to thank our longstanding shareholders, FPCI Robolution Capital 1 (managed by 360 Capital Partners) and Gravitation, and the industrial and commercial partners who are also our shareholders, Keolis and Valeo, who, by supporting this operation, have shown their confidence in our ability to achieve our objectives. I would also like to thank my team, without whom none of this would have been possible.”
[1]The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Offer (OPO) in France and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.