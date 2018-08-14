FOW And Global Investor Asia Shortlist Horizon Software For Back-To-Back ‘Multi-Asset Trading System Of The Year’ Accolade

Horizon Software (Horizon), provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology for capital markets participants all over the world, today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been shortlisted by the FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Market Awards in the 'Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year' category.
The Asia Capital Markets Awards are an expansion of FOW’s long-standing ‘Awards for Asia’ programme and represent the largest buyside-led capital markets awards in Asia, with Horizon last year emerging victorious.
Guillaume Poitevin, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Horizon, said: “Over the years, we have worked extremely hard so that our trading platform could handle the most sophisticated cross-asset and cross-product trading strategies. Our trading platform provides customers with more sophisticated, smarter and savvier technology and this shortlisting is certainly testament to that innovation. We are delighted to have received this recognition and are very proud of this achievement.”
Sylvain Thieullent, CEO of Horizon, commented: “We have made a significant commitment to developing our trading platform for Asian and emerging markets. On behalf of the whole company, we are honoured to be acknowledged by such a prestigious organisation. What’s more, for us to be shortlisted for a second year running is an incredible achievement - we can only cross our fingers and hope that we come out consecutive winners as well!”
Since 1989, Horizon Software has been committed to providing sophisticated electronic trading solutions to developing economies along with market making, execution and order management technology consistently recognised as the fast-track solution for trading development. Its products are ready to be used out-of-the-box and are based on a flexible architecture which enables software customisation to satisfy the specific needs and requirements of each client.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the Asia Capital Markets Gala Dinner on 20 September, 2018 in Singapore.