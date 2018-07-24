Forward Rates Now Available Via OANDA’s Exchange Rates API

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA’s trusted Exchange Rates API now offers forward rates to corporate clients around the world.
In addition to OANDA’s existing daily averages, real-time (spot) rates, central bank exchange rates and tick-level data that already helps help treasury, risk management and finance departments mitigate currency exposure and optimise efficiencies, OANDA’s forward rates data will be of value to organisations that are looking to monitor the mark-to-market value of forward contracts.
This new data set aims to provide corporate treasurers and finance directors with an accurate, trustworthy view of the forwards market, offering over 360 forward rate currency pairs – more than any other currency data feed on the market. Data is delivered via OANDA’s secure API and is easy to integrate into any treasury management system, enterprise resource planning system or billing software solution.
“Having been a trusted source of FX data for more than 20 years, OANDA is uniquely positioned to create a market consensus despite the decentralised treasury market, enabling us to deliver reliable forward rates to our clients. Designed to better serve the treasury and risk management community, our automated forward rates feed is delivered directly into client systems, helping companies manage FX risk and monitor the value of hedges they’ve already executed,” said Mateo Graziosi, Head of FX Data Services at OANDA. He continued, “We’re very excited to launch our new forward rates product, which represents the latest in a series of upgrades we have made recently.”
The OANDA Exchange Rates API and related products are available through OANDA Global Corporation, which was acquired by CVC Capital Partners (CVC) Asia Fund IV in May 2018 (subject to regulatory approvals).