Former Eurex CIO Brendan Bradley Joins ipushpull, A Real-Time Workflow Automation Platform

The award-winning live data sharing and real-time workflow automation platform is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Brendan Bradley as Chairman of ipushpull.
Brendan has over 30 years of experience in financial services and a track record for leading the field of innovation. As a former Board Member and Chief Innovation Officer at Eurex Exchange (part of Deutsche Börse), he was responsible for championing new ideas and finding opportunities within a changing market landscape particularly within the fintech space. Brendan has also played a large part in the development of the European futures and options industry with LIFFE, DTB and Eurex and helped shape the exchange landscape. More recently, Brendan co-founded Seismic Foundry, an early stage capital markets focused investment fund.
Having spent many years advising businesses within fintech and financial markets, Brendan is now working with ipushpull supporting the board and executive team.
Brendan Bradley comments:
“I strive to stay ahead in terms of product innovation and I strongly believe ipushpull are leading this with their cutting-edge platform. It was an easy choice to be involved. Businesses are all about data and workflow which ipushpull integrate into messaging and chat rather than emails and files. Combined with live data interoperability and automation of crucial workflow’s this is a company to watch!”
This appointment comes at a time when financial services enterprises have been employing ipushpull’s workflow solutions to introduce data interoperability and automation in key areas such as pre-trade negotiation workflow and post-trade reconciliation and resolution workflow. The platform has gained traction within investment banks, asset managers, brokers and trading firms.
ipushpull is excited to have Brendan on board to aid in the innovation strategy of the ipushpull platform. Brendan is also serving as a non-executive director of ipushpull.