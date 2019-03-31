Forbes Israel Hosts Its Fourth Annual “30 Under 30” Summit Dedicated To Promising Young People In Israel - For The First Time - The Summit Highlights Promising Women Under 30

Today (Sunday, 31.3.2019), representatives of Forbes international opened the trading on TASE for the fourth year, the “30 Under 30 Global Summit” in Israel, which includes the selection of 30 promising young people under 30. For the first time, the international summit is dedicated to promising women under the age of 30.
More than 200 people from around the globe took part in the ceremony, including the young men and women winning the various categories of the Forbes “30 under 30” list.
Moira Forbes, EVP Forbes and President of Forbes Women :" Over the next four days at the Forbes Under 30 Global Women's Summit, we're bringing together 500 visionaries from around the world-U.S., Europe and Asia, the Middle East and Africa and of course, Israel. Supporting the future aspirations of female leaders and breaking down systemic barriers to achieve those aspirations is critical to achieving greater economic vitality around the world and driving greater prosperity not just for women, but for everyone".
Netanel Oded, Head of Business Development Unit, TASE: “We are delighted to host the opening of the Forbes “30 under 30” Global Summit for the fourth year, which this year for the first time, spotlights women. We believe that Tel Aviv is the capital of the “start-up nation” and that TASE is the natural venue for this type of event. We wish you a productive summit and we are pleased that brilliant men and women from around the globe will join together to promote innovation and research, serving as an inspiration to all of us.
In the picture: Promising young women selected by Forbes.
Photographer: Omer Messinger. Photo without financial consideration.