Fonetic Appoints Investment Banking Stalwarts To New Advisory Board

Fonetic, a global leader in voice processing, compliance and surveillance technology, has selected three industry veterans to create a new product advisory board. Nick Child, Sandy Broderick and Oliver Blower will provide Fonetic with expert advice on regulatory compliance, surveillance and technology.
The purpose of the advisory board is to ensure each solution that Fonetic develops has industry relevance and leverages each board member´s market exposure and regulatory and trading floor expertise.
MiFID II is currently a key focus for banking executives. With this in mind, former Citi markets compliance head Nick Child is a welcome addition to Fonetic as Chairman of the Advisory Board. Commenting on his appointment, Nick said: “Firms are struggling to adapt old tools to new challenges. The tools simply aren’t suited to the more onerous requirements of MiFID II and MAD/MAR. Addressing these issues takes precious time and, of course, money. Fonetic has the technology to reduce compliance headaches for financial institutions.”
Ex-Société Générale MD Sandy Broderick brings over two decades experience in derivatives trading and post-trade infrastructure. He commented: “With the Senior Managers Regime (SMR), individuals have a greater responsibility to ensure and demonstrate greater oversight and control of their businesses. It gives them increased personal liability. Fonetic supplies powerful tools that can extract and analyse multiple sources of information, making regulatory oversight a much more cohesive and immediate process.”
Oliver Blower, CEO of RegTech firm VoxSmart and formerly of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital, completes the team. Oliver’s experience in high-growth technology enables him to enhance Fonetic’s surveillance capabilities. Oliver added: “Conduct and cyber risk are the emerging systemic risks the financial system is facing today. There is no question that Fonetic’s unique surveillance capabilities and industry experience play an important role in helping market participants mitigate these risks.”
Founder and CEO of Fonetic, Juan Manuel Soto, concluded: “We’re extremely proud to have assembled a team with such wide-ranging and in-depth knowledge directly relevant to our business goals. Collaborating with senior practitioners with a proven track-record will help ensure our product remains a leader in the face of continued regulatory and market infrastructure change.”