Fluent Expands FX Technology Platform To Include Post-Trade And Credit API Services

Fluent Trade Technologies (Fluent) today announced that it has enhanced its market-leading trading technology platform by launching ‘Post-Trade’ risk management services and ‘At-Trade’ venue Credit and Kill Switch APIs. These new services are hosted on the same platform as Fluent's existing Pre-Trade risk controls, providing clients with a complete suite of FX risk management and control services.
The new services are in full production, including at a top tier FX bank that went live in Q3 2017.
The Post-Trade services work across multiple trading venues, providing unified Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Liquidity Provider (LP) drop copy feed with reconciliation, comprehensive post-trade risk management controls and management, and API connectivity between Fluent's risk management system and clients' legacy risk systems and market data indexes.
The At-Trade services provide unified ECN and LP Credit and Kill Switch APIs. These services enable traders and Prime Brokers to control and manage all internal and external credit limits, as well as trading activity, based on throughput and behavioural risk rules.
"The combination of these new services, together with our existing pre-trade risk controls, provides complete visibility into FX trading, order flow and credit risk exposures," said David Faulkner, Managing Director at Fluent. " Our expertise in ultra-low latency with venues and LPs, means that Post-Trade and At-Trade clients get a competitively priced and genuine real-time platform, compared to incumbent providers."
He added, " Our new risk management services offer comprehensive and market-leading risk insight, management and control, which is highly significant in the current regulatory environment."