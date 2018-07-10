FlexTrade Integrates The SmartStream Reference Data Utility For MiFID II Compliance - Initial Rollout Covers Use Of Systematic Internaliser Registry For Buy-Side Pre-Trade Compliance Workflow

|
“The SI Registry offers transparency that is needed as part of the trade workflow and integration into FlexTRADER EMS making it easy for our mutual customers to make more informed choices. With the mandatory SI regime commencing from the 1st September this year, we see more brokers offering SI services and growing demand from clients to understand who is offering what," said Peter Moss, CEO of the SmartStream RDU.
“FlexTrade’s integration with the SmartStream RDU is fully cross-asset and embedded directly into the send order ticket as a flag to identify whether the selected counterparty is operating as an SI in the given instrument,” continued Mahoney. “Embedding regulatory compliance information into the EMS ensures the path to best execution is as efficient as possible.”