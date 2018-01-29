FlexTrade Integrates BestX Trade Analytics Into FlexTRADER EMS - Enhances FX Best Execution Capabilities Under MiFID II

|
BestX facilitates a transparent solution for these buy-side requirements through a complete range of automated and customisable reporting for compliance departments, regulators, asset owners and counter-party reviews, as well as ad-hoc reporting issued by portfolio/trader/currency/value.
“With MiFID II legislation now in full effect, clients are focused on ensuring that meeting regulatory requirement doesn’t create additional wor k for the trading desk,” continued Lewandowski.
“FlexTRADER’s latest integration with BestX helps clients to ensure they are working to achieve best execution without disrupting their workflow.”