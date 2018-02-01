FlexTrade Appoints Paul Alves Senior Vice President, Global FX Business Development

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the appointment of Paul Alves as Senior Vice President, Global FX Business Development, with a focus on expanding the company’s buy-side trading solutions to asset managers.
According to Alves, automation efficiency, execution flexibility and cost conciseness for both the asset manager and their bank partners, are key areas in which the buy side is now focused. “One size no longer fits all, and asset managers are looking for solutions that support varying degrees of execution automation and workflow customization, while expanding their available execution methods and minimizing risks. Regulatory requirements, liquidity access and increased efficiency demands are all driving asset managers to evaluate how they execute their FX trades. The need for a FX solution that incorporates all these factors into their trading environment while containing costs is critical.”
Continued Alves, “In addition to the multi-asset class capabilities inherent with FlexTrade, the proven trade automation functionality coupled with the full breadth of execution methods and allocation support makes FlexTrade uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the market.”
With a 20+ year career in sales and business development, Paul Alves joins FlexTrade’s Boston office after spending the last 14 years in management roles within the FX Connect suite of products, where he most recently served as Senior Managing Director, Global He ad of Trade Services, FX Connect’s post-trade platform. Prior to FX Connect, Alves worked for Moneyline/Telerate as Vice President of Sales for the Eastern Region, where he managed sales for the company’s real-time information and enterprise delivery platforms and analytic applications. Earlier management/sales positions include terms at Financial Technologies International and Reuters America Inc.
“With the buy side looking to increase their automation processes in aggregation and trading execution, it is a prime time to enhance our FX business leadership,” said Vijay Kedia, President and CEO of FlexTrade. “As such, it’s a pleasure to welcome Paul Alves to our FX team. His many years of experience in the FX industry will complement our efforts to expand our solutions and increase our global footprint in FX.”