FIX Trading Community Collaborates With The Investment Association At The 2019 London EMEA Trading Conference

FIX Trading Community, the non-profit, industry-driven standards body at the heart of global financial trading, today announced it is partnering with the Investment Association (IA) for the EMEA Trading Conference on 14thMarch 2019. This year's conference for the first time, is also being held in association with a number of Trade Associations, including The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, (AFME), International Capital Market Association, (ICMA), the European Debt Market Association, (EDMA), and the German Investment Funds Association, (BVI).
This year will see the IA’s Senior Policy Advisor, Ross Barrett, speaking on the Panel ‘Ever Evolving Equity Landscape – Policy Review and Intent’, together with the FCA, BVI, AMF and AFME representatives. The event will also highlight a main plenary session on, ‘Brexit – What Next for the Industry’, as well as sessions on the Equity Liquidity Landscape, Unbundling, New Market Eco-Structure, Trading with Transparency and Finding Alpha in Fixed Income. The conference has Verena Ross, Executive Director of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) delivering the Keynote Speech.
Matthew Coupe, Co-Chair EMEA Regional Committee & EMEA Regulatory Subcommittee, FIX Trading Community, Director, Barclays Investment Bank, said, “Following a productive meeting we had with the IA, we are so pleased that the IA is partnering with the FIX Trading Community this year for our most prestigious event. With over a thousand delegates set to attend, having such key industry players at the heart of discussions will prove invaluable to debate. We believe it will enable us to identify industry concerns and collaborate with other trade associations to find solutions using the FIX Standards where applicable.”
Ross Barrett, Senior Policy Advisor, Investment Association, said, “We are delighted to be involved in one of the biggest industry events of the year. We know that the FIX Trading Community and the FIX Protocol have been so important to help drive forward and shape industry standards. We are keen to take part to share ideas and as well as explore key challenges and opportunities within the trading community, particularly on both the regulatory and data challenges fund managers are now facing.”
More information on the agenda can be accessed here.