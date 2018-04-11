Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today it has named Kim Crawford Goodman president, Card Services. In this role, Goodman will oversee the company's Card Services business, including debit and credit processing, ATM payment solutions and the Accel® premier payments network.
An accomplished senior financial services and technology executive leader, Goodman brings more than 25 years of experience in payments, software and business innovation, and consulting to Fiserv. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay US. Goodman spent seven years at American Express, where she was President of Merchant Services for the Americas and also led the Global Business Travel division. She previously held a number of executive leadership roles at Dell Inc., and was a partner at the management consulting firm Bain & Company.
"Kim has a strong track record of success working with some of the world's most respected brands in payments and technology, which enhances our leadership team," said Jeffery Yabuki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "Her inspired focus on customer value through quality, innovation and leading technology should further enable us to deliver the differentiated payments experiences consumers' expect."
Goodman earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was a Baker Scholar; and also holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Stanford University. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Charter Communications, a national cable company, and was formerly a Director for Alcatel-Lucent, a global telecommunications equipment manufacturer.
