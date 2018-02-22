Fiserv Appoints Harry F. DiSimone To Board Of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Harry F. DiSimone to its board of directors.
DiSimone, 63, founded and has served as president of Commerce Advisors, Inc., a consulting and advisory services firm founded in 2008 for the retail financial services and payments industries. From 2010 to 2015, DiSimone served as co-managing partner of Encore Financial Partners, Inc., a company focused on the acquisition and management of banking organizations in the United States, which he also co-founded. Prior to 2008, DiSimone spent over 30 years at J.P. Morgan Chase & Company and its predecessor organizations holding various senior level positions.
DiSimone currently serves as a director of iovation, Inc., a privately held global provider of consumer authentication and fraud prevention solutions, Reliant Funding, Inc., a privately held provider of short-term small business loans, and ClearBalance Inc., a privately held provider of patient loan programs to hospitals and health care systems nationwide. He previously served on the board of directors or in advisory roles for a number of retail banking and payment organizations, including the NYCE Payment Network, Chase Paymentech, Mastercard's U.S. Business Committee, Visa Global Advisors, the New York Clearing House's Strategic Planning Committee and the Federal Reserve Bank's Payment Card Council.
"Harry brings extensive knowledge and experience in banking, payments and financial services, which will serve our company and its shareholders well," said Glenn M. Renwick, chairman of the board of directors, Fiserv.
