First Participant In 2018 To Start Trading - With Gair Loch Enterprises, The First New Trading Participant In 2018 Starts Trading On SIX Swiss Exchange, The Liquid Market For International And Swiss Securities

Today, SIX Swiss Exchange is pleased to welcome Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd as its first new trading participant in 2018. "SIX Swiss Exchange offers excellent trading conditions as well as premium products and services. We are happy that Gair Loch Enterprises has joined our exchange and wish them successful trading," comments Gregor Braun, Head Member Acquisition & Product Sales, the acquisition of the new participant.
Quality begins with an attractive range of services
SIX Swiss Exchange offers the best order book quality in the world for Swiss securities. As the reference market for over 40'000 securities and home market for some of Europe's most important blue chip stocks such as Novartis, Roche or Nestlé, trading participants benefit from outstanding liquidity. In addition, participants of the Swiss stock exchange trade with one of the world's most advanced and fastest trading technology. Please find further information on SIX the Swiss Exchange website and in the SIX Swiss Exchange participants factsheet[PDF].