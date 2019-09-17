 Skip to main Content
First Off-floor Transactions Executed With Tokyo Commodity Exchange’s New Electricity Futures Contract

Date 17/09/2019

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange announced today the execution of its first off-floor transactions* with its newly launched Electricity Futures contracts. Off-floor volume for the first day is as follows:

East Area Baseload Electricity 　   20  contracts

*Off-floor transactions” (called “block transactions” outside of Japan), match buyers and sellers with futures that are executed at a price agreed to by the parties directly and not matched at the exchange. The parties are required to register the transaction with the Exchange for approval. Off-floor transactions can be used for clearing OTC transactions.

Off-floor transactions may be executed by both single Exchange Member or multiple Members.