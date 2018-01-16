First Foundation Bank Supports Commercial Growth With Addition Of Digital Solutions From Fiserv - Bank Extends Use Of Core Account Processing And Upgrades Digital Capabilities To Serve Evolving Customer Banking Needs

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced First Foundation Bank, based in Irvine, Calif., has extended and expanded its relationship with Fiserv to meet the growing technological needs of its diverse customer base. First Foundation Bank is a subsidiary of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial services company that provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services. The bank serves personal clients as well as a broad range of commercial clients, including many in multifamily real estate.
First Foundation Bank will add a set of advanced digital offerings and continue its long-term relationship with Fiserv for use of the Precision® core account processing platform. The added digital offerings include ArchitectTM, a comprehensive system that will support the bank's multi-generational retail clients, and Commercial CenterSM, which will provide an integrated delivery system to scale high-demand commercial banking services. First Foundation Bank selected these solutions for their technical capacity, integration capability, mobile delivery options, and ability to help minimize risk and counter fraud.
"Our organization is growing quickly, and one of our largest markets is California, where expectations for dynamic technology are incredibly high," said Jami DeHaven, senior vice president, Enterprise Delivery Services, First Foundation Bank. "Our existing relationship with Fiserv gave us the confidence to partner with them to build a comprehensive framework to deliver an experience that exceeds our clients' expectations while enabling our people to do their jobs efficiently and manage change during rapid growth."
The added digital solutions are part of a broader initiative at the bank to build a highly integrated enterprise services framework that will streamline both the customer and employee experience. The bank's multifamily lending solution, LendingLink™ will be a key part of this framework. In addition, First Foundation Bank engaged Fiserv to design an intranet service portal to manage internal collaboration and leverage dynamic forms and data delivery services to automate a wide range of internal, client-facing processes.
"First Foundation Bank and Fiserv have developed a strategic relationship that benefits both the bank and its customers," said Todd Horvath, president, Bank Solutions, Fiserv. "Teams at Fiserv and the bank have worked side by side on a number of projects that support the bank's ongoing transformation. We understand First Foundation Bank's vision and our team is committed to supporting the evolving needs of the bank as it continues to grow."
Fiserv is the U.S. market leader in account processing services, and more than one-third of U.S. financial institutions rely on Fiserv for account processing solutions and expertise. In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.