FINRA Publishes First Annual Industry Snapshot - Statistical Overview Of Brokerage Firms, Registered Individuals And Trading Activity

FINRA today published the FINRA Industry Snapshot 2018, its first annual statistical report on the brokerage firms, registered individuals and market activity that FINRA regulates.
The publication includes data ranging from the size and geographic distribution of the firms FINRA regulates to the number of individuals in the industry; from trading activity to how firms market their products and services. All of the data appear in aggregate form to respect the confidentiality of regulatory information.
The Snapshot is designed to increase awareness and understanding about the broad range of firms, individuals and trading activity that FINRA oversees. Consistent with the transparency goals of the FINRA360 organizational-improvement initiative, for the first time FINRA is sharing a statistical overview based on the data it collects in the course of its work.