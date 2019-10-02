FINRA Publishes 2019 Industry Snapshot - Statistical Overview Of Brokerage Firms, Registered Representatives And Trading Activity

FINRA today published the 2019 FINRA Industry Snapshot, its second annual statistical report on the brokerage firms, registered representatives and market activity that FINRA regulates.
The latest edition includes data ranging from the size and geographic distribution of the firms FINRA regulates to the number of individuals in the industry, and from trading activity to how firms market their products and services. All of the data appear in aggregate form.
“The Snapshot is designed to provide visibility into the broad range of firms, individuals and trading activity that FINRA oversees,” said FINRA Chief Economist Jonathan Sokobin.