FINRA Board Of Governors Appoints Peter Fisher As Newest Governor

The FINRA Board of Governors has appointed Peter R. Fisher as a new public Governor. Fisher currently teaches at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, where he is a clinical professor. Fisher’s term on the FINRA Board begins immediately.
In addition to his positions at Dartmouth, Mr. Fisher is a director of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation and of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee on Systemic Resolution of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Advisory Board of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy.
Mr. Fisher has held several leadership positions in public policy throughout his career. Most notably, from 2001 to 2003, he served as Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for Domestic Finance, and previously as a member of the Strategic Advisory Committee of the Agence France Trésor and as a non-executive director of the Financial Services Authority of the United Kingdom. From 1985 to 2001, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, concluding his service as an Executive Vice President and Manager of the Federal Reserve System Open Market Account. Mr. Fisher’s securities industry experience includes 10 years serving in several capacities at BlackRock, including as Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Chairman of BlackRock Asia; he also was an independent director of AIG. He received a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1985 and a bachelor’s degree in history from Harvard College in 1980.
"Peter brings to the FINRA Board broad experience as a public policymaker, an academic and an industry leader, and we look forward to working with him," said FINRA Chairman Bill Heyman.
"The range of perspectives Peter brings to the Board complements the skillsets of our existing Governors," said FINRA CEO Robert Cook. "We look forward to his contributions toward FINRA’s mission of investor protection and market integrity."
"I am delighted to join this talented group dedicated to performing such a critical function in the securities industry and financial markets," said Fisher.
FINRA is overseen by a 24-member Board of Governors, the majority of whom are public members. The industry governors include three from large firms, one from medium-size firms, three from small firms, one floor member, one independent dealer/insurance affiliate and one investment company affiliate. FINRA Governors are appointed or elected to three-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms.
