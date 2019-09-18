Finansinspektionen: Reinhold Europe AB Must Pay Administrative Fine

Finansinspektionen (FI) has decided that Reinhold Europe AB must pay an administrative fine of SEK 750,000.
FI's investigation shows that Reinhold Europe AB has not disclosed its annual report and consolidated financial statements for 2017 in accordance with the requirements set out in the Securities Market Act. The company is thus in violation of rules that are important for investors and stakeholders to be able to assess a company's financial position, earnings and management.
FI considers the deficiencies to be of such a nature as to present grounds for intervention against Reinhold Europe AB, and the company must therefore pay an administrative fine of SEK 750,000.
Reinhold Europe AB is a Swedish limited liability company, and its shares have been admitted for trading since 2007 on a regulated market operated by Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie (Warsaw Stock Exchange).