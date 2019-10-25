Finansinspektionen: Decision Regarding The Countercyclical Buffer Rate

Finansinspektionen (FI) decided on 24 October not to change the countercyclical buffer rate. The buffer rate of 2.5 per cent, which has applied since 19 September 2019, shall thus continue to apply. The countercyclical buffer guide is set at 0.16 per cent.
In accordance with the Capital Buffers Act (2014:966), FI shall set a countercyclical buffer guide and a countercyclical buffer rate each quarter. FI decided on 24 October 2019 not to amend FI's regulations (FFFS 2014:33) regarding the countercyclical buffer rate.