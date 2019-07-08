Finansinspektionen: Decision Regarding The Countercyclical Buffer Rate

Finansinspektionen (FI) decided on 5 July not to change the countercyclical buffer rate. The buffer rate of 2.5 per cent, which will be applied as of 19 September 2019, shall thus continue to apply. The countercyclical buffer guide is set at 0.04 per cent.
In accordance with the Capital Buffers Act (2014:966), FI shall set a countercyclical buffer guide and a countercyclical buffer rate each quarter. FI decided on 5 July 2019 not to amend FI's regulations (FFFS 2014:33) regarding the countercyclical buffer rate.