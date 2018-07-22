Financial Statements Of The Second Quarter 2018 For Companies Listed At The Amman Stock Exchange

The Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mr. Nader Azar said that the ASE is still receiving the semi-annual reports of the period ended in July 31, 2018, from all companies listed at the ASE which have been reviewed by their auditors. The listed companies must submit semi-annual reports reviewed by their auditors within one month after the end of said period, by virtue to the Directives for Listing Securities at the ASE for the year 2016.
Accordingly, The ASE will suspend the shares of the breaching companies as of the first working day following the deadline of receiving the reports until the companies submit the ASE with the required reports by virtue of Article (13/B/11) of the Listing Securities Directives for the year 2016, so as to protect the investors in Jordan securities market. Further, the ASE will announce the names of breaching companies which did not submit their reviewed interim reports through the mass media.
Such a step enhances transparency and disclosure in Jordan capital market, and helps investors in being acquainted with the companies' results during the whole fiscal year. The ASE circulates these reports to the brokerage firms and on the ASE website www.exchange.jo in the Circulars and Disclosures/ semi-annual reports window to be reachable for those interested in securities.