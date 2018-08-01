Financial Statements Of The Second Quarter 2018 For Companies Listed At The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mr. Nader Azar, said that (182) companies or (99%) of the companies are required to provide the ASE with their quarterly reports Until the end of date 31/7/2018, have provided the ASE with their reviewed reports for the period ended 30/6/2018 during the specified period in the Directives for Listing Securities, This high percentage reflects the high compliance of the listed companies with the laws and regulations in force, and the high commitment of such companies to the principles of transparency and disclosure.
Azar added that all companies listed at the ASE should submit the ASE with their interim reports reviewed by their auditors within one month after the end of the said period, according to the Directives for Listing Securities at the Amman Stock Exchange for the year 2018.
Azar confirmed that the ASE circulates these reports to the brokerage firms, and post them on the ASE website www.exchange.jo in circulars and disclosures/ semi-annual reports.
Azar added that only two companies namely; MEDITERRANEAN & GULF INSURANCE COMPANY-JORDAN (MDGF) and ALISRAA FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE AND INVESTMENT (ISRA) did not provide the ASE with their reviewed interim financial statements for the period ended on 30/6/2018 during the specified period. Accordingly, the ASE suspended (MDGF) of trading as of Wednesday 1/8/2018, As well; the ASE continued suspending the shares of (ISRA) which is already suspended by the decision of Jordan Securities Commission. The (MDGF) company will remain suspended until providing the ASE with the required financial statements.