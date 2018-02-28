Fidessa Named Best Trading And Execution Technology In Managed Futures Industry Awards - Picks Up CTA Intelligence Award For The Second Year In A Row

Fidessa group plc (LSE: FDSA) today announced that its derivatives workstation has won Best Trading and Execution Technology at the CTA Intelligence US Services Awards. These awards recognise excellence and innovation in the global futures industry, rewarding those service providers that have demonstrated innovative product development over the past year. Fidessa collected this award for the second consecutive year, having also won in the same category at the CTA Intelligence European Services Awards in September 2017.
Fidessa’s workstation was designed to meet the exacting demands of futures traders in the wake of MiFID II which places additional emphasis on execution outcomes on the buy-side for the first time. The workstation allows a range of third party and FCM designed algos to access over 60 futures exchanges globally. The product also showcases Fidessa’s new, highly ergonomic user interface and will include access to its AMS exchange-traded derivatives service that uniquely solves the 3-way matching problem between buy-side, executing broker and clearing broker.
Justin Llewellyn-Jones, Fidessa’s Global Head of Derivatives, commented: "Our design goals were challenging yet simple, to create the most convenient and best connected screen that empowers the end trader whilst reducing the operational overhead to the FCM. Winning this award confirms the validity of these goals and our ability to reach them."
Fidessa's fully hosted workstation delivers market-leading execution capabilities, supporting complex order types, advanced spreading tools, market data and risk functionality.
This latest award, the second for Fidessa's technology this year, was presented at a gala lunch in New York yesterday.