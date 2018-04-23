Fidessa Launches Next Generation Solace Integration - Bridges Enterprise Systems And Fidessa Hosted Infrastructure

As part of its new approach for top tier trading firms, Fidessa group plc (LSE: FDSA) today announced the availability of a native Solace adapter which boosts throughput and resilience between Fidessa applications and customer firms’ Solace messaging infrastructure.
In order to be competitive in today's dynamic environment, top tier trading firms are re-calibrating their approach to systems development so they can quickly respond to new market opportunities without breaking existing systems. A key part to this is solving the 'many to many' integration problem when delivering information between different systems.
Fidessa has supported the Solace messaging platform for many years, but has now fully integrated its GS3 (Global Switching, Security and Service Integration) middleware with the Solace platform. This means inbound and outbound data are available across the full suite of Fidessa applications, and across all hubs in Fidessa's globally distributed installations. In this way it neatly bridges customers' own systems with infrastructure hosted by Fidessa.
Steve Grob, Director of Group Strategy for Fidessa, commented: "The rapid take-up of Solace technology across our customer base aligns with our approach of making available key components of Fidessa architecture to top tier firms. Combined with other initiatives, this enables firms to deploy new systems without the usual headaches in terms of integration, change control and IP delivery."
Keith McAuliffe, Solace’s general manager of financial services, added: "A key part of our success has been that the Solace interface is the same regardless of where data resides, be it on-site or in the cloud. Our partnership with Fidessa makes our proposition even more powerful by providing tangible, real world advantage."
As a result of this development, customers of Fidessa and Solace will be able to achieve faster, more secure integration, more quickly and easily than ever before.