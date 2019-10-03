FIA: September 2019 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached $895.2 billion in average notional value per day during September 2019. This was the busiest September since FIA began tracking SEF trading in 2014.
Credit default swap trading hit a record $64.1 billion per day in September, up 10.4% compared to the same month in the previous year.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $431.9 billion per day in September, down 10.4% from August 2019 but up 16.4% from September 2018. FRA trading reached $340.2 billion in average daily trading in September, up 54.2% from the previous month and up 24.7% from a year ago.
FX trading in September reached $58.9 billion in average daily notional value, the highest amount ever traded in any September.
