FIA: March 2018 SEF Tracker

Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $828.7 billion in notional value per day during March 2018, which was up 10.2% from March 2017 and surpassed the previous record amount of trading set in the first month of the year. March continued a trend of record-breaking trading volume displayed so far this year; the notional value per day recorded in each of the first three months of 2018 was higher than any other months since FIA began reporting SEF volume in 2014. Trading of FX products reached a new record of $61.3 billion per day in March, the third month in a row that this category set a record. In the credit sector, trading activity rose to $61.9 billion in average daily notional value, its highest level since October 2014. Interest rate trading reached $705.4 billion per day in March, its highest level since the first month of the year.
