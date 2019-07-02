FIA June 2019 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached a record level of $1 trillion in average notional value per day during June 2019, up 22.9% from the previous month and up 28.4% from a year ago.
The record level of trading on SEFs was driven primarily by a surge of activity in interest rate derivatives. Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $529 billion per day in June, up 17.7% from May 2019 and up 33.7% from June 2018. FRA trading reached $377.9 billion in average daily trading in June, up 39.2% from the previous month and up 32.3% from a year ago.
FX trading in June also hit a record. Average daily notional value reached $64.5 billion, an increase of 7.3% from the previous month and 2.6% from June 2018.
Credit default swap trading averaged $33.7 billion per day in June, the second highest amount ever traded in any June.
