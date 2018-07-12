FIA June 2018 SEF Tracker

|
Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $783 billion in notional value per day during June 2018. That was up 16.3% percent from the previous month and up 9.3% from June 2017. The month-over-month increase in trading volume was driven mainly by a rise in on-SEF trading of interest rate swaps, which was up 17.4% from May 2018 and up 5.1% from June 2017. Trading of FX products in June 2018 continued at a high level; FX trading in May reached a new record of $62.9 billion in average daily notional value, the fourth time this year that average daily FX volume set a record
FIA publishes two other data products: the FCM Tracker, which provides insights on the financial condition of futures commission merchants in the U.S., and a monthly report on exchange-traded derivatives volume and open interest.