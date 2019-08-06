FIA July 2019 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached a record level of $816.2 billion in average notional value per day during July 2019, down 18.8% from the previous month but up 42.8% from a year ago. This was the seventh highest level of daily trading since FIA began tracking SEF trading in 2014.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $423.7 billion per day in July, down 19.9% from June 2019 but up 52% from July 2018. FRA trading reached $316 billion in average daily trading in July, down 16.4% from the previous month but up 46% from a year ago.
FX trading in July reached $54.4 billion in average daily notional value, the highest amount ever traded in any July.
Credit default swap trading averaged $22.1 billion per day in July, a decrease of 34.4% from the previous month and a decrease of 5.7% from July 2018.
Note: July 15th was the last day of activity for trueEX, which had traded interest rate products
Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.
In-Depth Dashboard: a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.
Please contact our help desk if you have any questions about this service.
FIA publishes two other data products: the FCM Tracker, which provides insights on the financial condition of futures commission merchants in the U.S., and a monthly report on exchange-traded derivatives volume and open interest.