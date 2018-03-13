FIA Elects New Board Members At Annual Meeting

FIA today announced the election of directors to its board at its annual meeting in Boca Raton, Fla. Fourteen directors were elected for a two-year term.
Primary Member Directors:
- Alicia Crighton, Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC
- John Dabbs, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
- Jan Bart de Boer, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.
- Mary Foreman, Morgan Stanley
- Alasdair Hodge, Barclays Bank PLC
- Thomas R. Kadlec, ADM Investor Services, Inc.
- George Simonetti, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Christopher Topple, Societe Generale International Limited
Associate Member Directors:
- Clive Christison, BP Products North America Inc.
- Arthur W. Hahn, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kenneth M. Raisler, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
At-Large Member Directors:
- Michael C. Dawley, Bluefin Partners LLC
- Scott Gordon, Rosenthal Collins Group, L.L.C
- Christopher Heymeyer, Hehmeyer LLC
Following these board elections at the annual meeting, the new board met to consider business and elect new officers as follows:
- Chairman: Edward Pla, UBS Securities LLC
- Vice Chairman: Jerome Kemp, Citigroup Global Markets Limited
- Secretary: Najib Lamhaouar, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
- Treasurer: M. Clark Hutchison, Deutsche Bank
Edward Pla, Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Execution and Clearing, UBS, was elected chairman of the board of directors for a two-year term. Pla replaces Michael Dawley who is retiring from Goldman Sachs.
FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken welcomed Pla to the position. "Ed Pla takes on this role at a critical time for the industry and we look forward to his expert and collaborative stewardship of the FIA Board."
Lukken also thanked Dawley for his decade-long service as Chairman of the Board. "Mike has played a crucial role in the industry and played a significant and valuable part in overseeing the development of FIA into a global trading association for the futures and clearing derivatives industry with the merger of FIA, FIA Europe and FIA Asia into one organization two years ago. We are grateful for Mike's tireless service and thankful that he will continue to serve on our board as an At-Large Member Director."