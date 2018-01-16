 Skip to main Content
FIA: December 2017 SEF Tracker

Date 16/01/2018

Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $468.7 billion in notional value per day during the month of December, down 21.0% from the previous month but up 9.3% from December 2016. The decrease in trading volume was driven mainly by a drop in on-SEF trading of interest rate swaps, which was down 18.9% from November 2017 but up 10.8% from December 2016. Credit default swap trading reached its lowest level in more than a year, falling to just $12.68 billion in average daily notional value traded in December.

Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.

In-Depth Dashboard: a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.

Please contact our help desk if you have any questions about this service.

FIA publishes two other data products: the FCM Tracker, which provides insights on the financial condition of futures commission merchants in the U.S., and a monthly report on exchange-traded derivatives volume and open interest. FIA provides these data products as a service to its members and as part of its mission to promote better understanding of the global derivatives markets. 