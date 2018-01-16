FIA: December 2017 SEF Tracker

|Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $468.7 billion in notional value per day during the month of December, down 21.0% from the previous month but up 9.3% from December 2016. The decrease in trading volume was driven mainly by a drop in on-SEF trading of interest rate swaps, which was down 18.9% from November 2017 but up 10.8% from December 2016. Credit default swap trading reached its lowest level in more than a year, falling to just $12.68 billion in average daily notional value traded in December.
Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.
