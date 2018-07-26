FIA Announces Partnership With Rise New York, Created By Barclays, To Promote Innovators Pavilion

- Rise New York joins four other community partners in support of FIA’s annual fintech showcase in October
- Rise will help introduce fintech startups to the derivatives industry
FIA today announced that Rise New York, created by Barclays, has joined the FIA Innovators Pavilion as a community partner. Rise New York will help FIA promote the Innovators Pavilion, FIA’s annual fintech showcase. Now in its fourth year, the Innovators Pavilion is part of FIA Expo, the world’s largest gathering of professionals in the derivatives markets. This year’s FIA Expo will take place in Chicago on Oct. 16-18.
Rise New York is part of the Barclays global open innovation platform. Through a network of connected sites in five of the world’s top fintech ecosystems, Rise delivers numerous programs that facilitate rapid engagement between Barclays and the Rise community in order to solve some of the biggest challenges facing financial services. By collaborating with Barclays, Rise members receive advice and mentorship from some of the world’s leading experts in financial services, as well as having access to a new global customer.
“We’re a proud community partner of the FIA Innovators Pavilion in October,” said Mariquit Corcoran, Partnerships and Programs Director at Barclays. “Rise New York will be present alongside some of New York’s most cutting-edge technology startups to give attendees a flair of key transformational areas within capital markets, sales and trading. The potential opportunities for fintech in derivatives have been growing significantly and Barclays recognizes the importance of building stronger connections between our Rise fintech platform and the trading community in Chicago.”
As a community partner for the FIA Innovators Pavilion, Rise NY will help FIA recruit fintech startups to apply for a place in the Pavilion. Startups that qualify for a place receive a free booth on the FIA Expo show floor and numerous opportunities to network with banks, brokers, trading firms, exchanges and other participants in the global derivatives markets. This year’s Innovators Pavilion currently has four other community partners: Fintech Sandbox, FinTEx, Hyde Park Angels and Seismic Foundry.
In addition, Rise New York, working with the Barclays Innovation Office, will host a fintech-focused event on Sept. 19 at Rise New York’s location in the Flatiron district, the hub of New York's startup scene. The event will serve as an opportunity for FIA members to interact with the FinTech startups working out of the Rise community space as well as other companies in the fintech startup ecosystem in New York.
“We are delighted to have the support of Rise New York for our Innovators Pavilion, which has become a central part of our annual FIA Expo,” said Will Acworth, senior vice president at FIA. “Rise has developed a tremendous network of contacts in the fintech ecosystem and we look forward to working with Rise and Barclays to highlight the exciting innovations emerging in the capital markets segment of fintech.”
The FIA Expo brings together the global listed derivatives and cleared swaps community, with two full days of keynote speeches and panel discussions, three evenings of networking opportunities, and more than 4,000 industry professionals in attendance. At the heart of the Expo is the trade show, which features more than 100 technology firms and other vendors showcasing their products and services. This year’s sponsors include B3, CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, Ion, McKay Brothers, Metamako and Wedbush Futures. More information about the FIA Innovators Pavilion can be found here.