FIA Announces Management Team Appointments

FIA’s President and CEO Walt Lukken today announced the appointments of Jacqueline Mesa as Chief Operating Officer and Emma Davey as Chief Commercial Officer of the association.
“I am excited about FIA’s leadership team at this important time in our industry’s development,” stated Walt Lukken, President and CEO of FIA. “These appointments will further solidify our management team and help us to better meet the needs of our global membership going forward.”
Mesa has been with FIA since 2013 where she has held the role of Senior Vice President of Global Policy. In addition to her responsibilities on global advocacy, Mesa’s role as COO will involve advising and assisting the CEO on FIA’s day-to-day operations and advancing its global strategy. Before FIA, Mesa worked at the CFTC, including as Director of International Affairs for seven years.
As Chief Commercial Officer, Davey will oversee FIA’s core external facing commercial activities, including communications, events, marketing and member relations. She joined FIA as Senior Vice President of Communications following the merger with FIA Europe in January 2016, having spent the previous six years with its predecessor organization, FOA. Davey currently serves as interim Head of Europe.
Together, Mesa and Davey join Allison Lurton, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer and Guy Sheetz, Chief Financial Officer, as officers on FIA’s Global Management Team. Other members of the FIA Global Management Team include Bill Herder, Head of Asia-Pacific, Will Acworth, SVP of Publications, Data and Research and Charlie Jones, SVP of Global Brand Management.