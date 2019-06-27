FIA Announces Fifth Annual Innovators Pavilion

|
FIA today launched the fifth annual Innovators Pavilion competition for fintech startups that are offering forward-thinking solutions for the global derivatives markets.
Those selected for the Innovators Pavilion will receive free exhibition space at FIA's Futures and Options Expo conference in Chicago on Oct. 29-31, giving them an opportunity to demonstrate their products and services to more than 4,000 people in the derivatives industry. Participants also will have a chance to compete for FIA's Innovator of the Year award, which includes marketing and other resources worth $20,000.
"FIA is committed to promoting innovation in the global derivatives markets, and Innovators Pavilion is a demonstration of that commitment," said Walt Lukken, president and CEO of FIA. "By providing this space for fintech startups to interact with the leading firms in this industry, we aim to accelerate the adoption of new technologies to meet the need for cost savings and greater operational efficiency."
FIA is accepting applications now through Aug. 9, 2019. Each application will be reviewed by an independent selection committee comprised of industry experts. There is no cost to participate but space is limited. All fintech firms selected for the Innovators Pavilion will be given free space on the Expo show floor and a free pass to the Expo conference. Now in its 35th year, Expo is the derivatives industry's largest annual trade show and draws more than 120 technology vendors and service providers.
The top five participants will then be selected for a "Meet the Innovators" pitch contest at Expo, competing for the title of "FIA Innovator of the Year" and a prize package that includes advertising opportunities, booth space at future FIA shows, and other resources worth $20,000. Previous winners include Money.net, TellusLabs and FreightWaves.
"I know from firsthand experience that this showcase is a tremendous opportunity for startups in the capital markets space, and I look forward to working with this year's round of applicants." said Kyle Zasky, partner at SenaHill, a merchant bank focused on financial technology, and chair of this year's FIA Innovators Pavilion selection committee.
