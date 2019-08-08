Correction: FIA Announces Don Byron, Head Of Global Industry Operations & Execution

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today announced that Don Byron will be joining the association as Head of Global Industry Operations and Execution. This senior position will be responsible for developing and implementing industry solutions relating to clearing operations, execution technology, cybersecurity, and market structure issues and will be the principal FIA liaison with the Divisions and Committees representing these issue areas. He will be based in Chicago with global responsibilities.
“We are thrilled to welcome Don to this senior position managing our global operational and technology work,” said FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken. “We are fortunate that such an experienced manager with deep industry knowledge will be joining us.”
Byron comes to FIA from Fidessa/ION Markets in Chicago where he served as Product Manager for Fidessa’s derivatives global trading platform. Before that, he worked at Barclays Investment Bank in New York where served as a Product Manager within the Agency Derivatives Clearing product management group, before that he spent several years at Northern Trust within the Investment Outsourcing Division.