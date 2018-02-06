FESE Launches The De La Vega Prize 2018

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) will award the FESE de la Vega Prize 2018 for an outstanding research paper related to the securities markets in Europe. Papers about current developments in European securities markets are particularly welcome.
The paper may refer to any of the following topics:
- Saving via Capital Markets: access to capital markets for investors, European private pension plan, financial literacy.
- Financing via Capital Markets: SMEs access, SMEs Growth Markets, Prospectus Regulation, new forms of equity financing.
- Primary Markets for Equities and Bonds: public and private offerings, ongoing disclosure requirements, markets segments.
- Secondary Markets for Equities, Fixed Income and Derivatives: value of exchanges for the real economy, liquidity, transparency, efficiency, risk management, market microstructure, development/size of markets, central clearing, post-trading activity, market abuse.
- Integration, Fairness, Security and Integrity of Markets.
- Benchmarks, Market Indicators and Market Data.
- FinTech: blockchain, crypto-currencies, robot advisers, etc.
- Sustainable finance.
- Impact of Regulation.
The winner(s) will be awarded the prize at the Gala Dinner of the FESE Convention 2018, which will take place on Wednesday, 20th June 2018 in Vienna in the presence of high-level officials and industry representatives from around the world. In addition, the winner(s) will be invited to attend the FESE Convention 2018 on Thursday, 21st June in Vienna. Travel and accommodation expenses of the winner(s) will be borne by FESE, in accordance with pre-defined guidelines.
The prize maximum amount awarded will be EUR 5,000.
The deadline for the submission of papers is Sunday, 15th April 2018, before midnight (CET).
Read all the conditions here.